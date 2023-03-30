INDIALIFESTYLE

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rain, accompanied by a storm, lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday evening.

It started raining with strong winds in Delhi-NCR after dark clouds covered the sky in the evening. In Delhi and Noida, it started raining after a strong thunderstorm on second consecutive day on Thursday. Due to this, the temperature has once again registered a drop.

India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted cloudy weather and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR over the next three to four days.

Dr Naresh, Scientist, IMD said, “Yesterday’s rain was due to a western disturbance. In the coming two days, in whole North-West India including western Himalaya region, there is a possibility of rainfall, thunderstorm & hailstorm. The temperature all over India is normal and there is no possibility of a heatwave as of now.”

Apart from this, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall will occur over Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on March 31 and over Uttarakhand on April 1.

The IMD has advised the farmers to keep the already harvested produce in a safe place.

20230330-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa: K’taka govt to act in a restrained...

    Maha becomes 1st to cross 80L-milestone of Covid jabs (Ld)

    Delhi coal crisis: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    TN FM hints no tax cut on petrol, diesel