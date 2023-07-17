The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

The rains will be due to variations in speed in westerly winds.

The RMC in a statement on Monday said that light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday and Tuesday.

RMC in the statement said, “Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kariakkal area may receive light to moderate rains at a couple of places from July 19 to July 23.”

The statement also said that Chennai would be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. A few parts of Chennai may experience light rains with thunder and lightning.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 to 37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature around 28 to 29 degree Celsius, the RMC in the statement said.

