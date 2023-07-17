INDIA

Rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next five days

NewsWire
0
0

 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

The rains will be due to variations in speed in westerly winds.

The RMC in a statement on Monday said that light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday and Tuesday.

RMC in the statement said, “Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kariakkal area may receive light to moderate rains at a couple of places from July 19 to July 23.”

The statement also said that Chennai would be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. A few parts of Chennai may experience light rains with thunder and lightning.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 to 37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature around 28 to 29 degree Celsius, the RMC in the statement said.

2023071740654

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF jawan in Bengal kills colleague, turns guns on himself

    Prayagraj: Bathing dates for Maha Kumbh 2025 announced

    Gujarat govt reinstates IAS Officer suspended in 2019 over bigamy allegations

    Woman strangulates daughter to death in K’taka, arrested