Weather was mainly dry in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office on Monday forecast rain beginning on Tuesday.

“Day would be mainly clear today and warmer than yesterday.”

“From May 13 to 17 weather would be partly to generally cloudy. During this period, light rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places of J&K.”

“Some places in Jammu region likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during 14-15 (60 per cent chance),” a MeT office statement said.

Srinagar had 14.6, Pahalgam 7.2 and Gulmarg 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Leh had 6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.3, Katra 20.5, Batote 14.7, Banihal 12.1 and Bhaderwah 10.5 as the minimum temperature.

