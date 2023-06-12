INDIA

Rain predicted in Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was mainly dry in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office on Monday forecast rain beginning on Tuesday.

“Day would be mainly clear today and warmer than yesterday.”

“From May 13 to 17 weather would be partly to generally cloudy. During this period, light rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places of J&K.”

“Some places in Jammu region likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during 14-15 (60 per cent chance),” a MeT office statement said.

Srinagar had 14.6, Pahalgam 7.2 and Gulmarg 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Leh had 6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.3, Katra 20.5, Batote 14.7, Banihal 12.1 and Bhaderwah 10.5 as the minimum temperature.

20230612-104203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘This game is all or nothing for us’: Odisha FC head...

    Muslim organisation welcomes NIA-ED action against PFI

    Varun responds to criticism for picking Gigi Hadid, kissing her: ‘It...

    Digboi golf: Arjun Sharma’s steady 70 gives him third-round lead; Mane,...