Rain, snow likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

By NewsWire
Rain lashed the plains while light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the MeT department forecast the same weather to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Rain in the plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department told IANS.

Srinagar recorded 10.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.9 and Gulmarg 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region registered minus 1.9 degree, Leh 2.6 and Kargil minus 2.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu city clocked 22.0 degrees, Katra 19.7, Batote 12.5, Banihal 12.6 and Bhaderwah 11.0 as the minimum temperature.

