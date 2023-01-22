INDIALIFESTYLE

Rain & snow likely in Kashmir during next 24 hrs

Weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that widespread rain and snow is likely in Kashmir while dry weather is expected in Jammu division.

“Valley is likely to witness rain/snow while the weather would be dry with partly cloudy sky in Jammu division during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 1, Pahalgam minus 6.3 and Gulmarg minus 6.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 13.7 and Leh minus 15 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.1, Katra 7.6, Batote 0.7, Banihal 1 and Bhaderwah 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

