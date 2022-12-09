Weather was dry and cold in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that snowfall in higher reaches and rain in plains was expected during the next 24 hours.

“Light rain in plains and snowfall in higher reaches is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an office of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 1, Pahalgam 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 3.6, Kargil minus 5.6 and Leh minus 4.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 12.7, Katra 11, Batote 4.4, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

