Heavy rain and thunderstorms continued in Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that rain, thunder and lightning are likely in the next 24 hours.

“Rain/thunderstorm and lightning are likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 6.7, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 2.9 and Leh 1.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.3, Katra 12.8, Batote 6.2, Banihal 5.7 and Bhaderwah 6.4 minimum temperature.

20230508-181602