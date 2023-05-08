INDIA

Rain, thunder, lightning likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continued in Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that rain, thunder and lightning are likely in the next 24 hours.

“Rain/thunderstorm and lightning are likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 6.7, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 2.9 and Leh 1.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.3, Katra 12.8, Batote 6.2, Banihal 5.7 and Bhaderwah 6.4 minimum temperature.

20230508-181602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Era of deceit, lies and propaganda ends, Kashmir politicians left with...

    Town of ‘Indomitable Gauls’ 50 km north of Kolkata

    Visa issues delay net bowlers Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen’s departure to...

    IPL 2022: One bad season isn’t going to change me as...