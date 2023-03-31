The weather was mainly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that light or moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

“Light/moderate rain and thundershowers likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 7.9, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 2.7, Kargil 2.5 and Leh minus 1 as the minus 1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.1, Katra 12.6, Batote 8.6, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

