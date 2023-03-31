INDIALIFESTYLE

Rain, thundershowers likely in J&K today

NewsWire
0
0

The weather was mainly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that light or moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

“Light/moderate rain and thundershowers likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 7.9, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 2.7, Kargil 2.5 and Leh minus 1 as the minus 1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.1, Katra 12.6, Batote 8.6, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

20230331-094002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian tech industry adds 290K jobs in FY23, to hit $500...

    Rahul Gandhi to pray at Vaishno Devi, take part in arti...

    Gavaskar recalls playing through toothache to save Test for India in...

    Bomb threat at CRPF HQ turns out to be hoax