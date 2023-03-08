INDIA

Rain, thunderstorm in NCR, parts of Delhi on Holi afternoon

Parts of Delhi and the NCR had a bout of rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Wednesday after the weather changed suddenly on Holi.

The Indian Metrological Department had predicted light rain with thunderstorm activity over NCR and adjoining areas of south Delhi on Wednesday.

“Very light or light rain with thunderstorm activity is very likely at isolated places over Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and the adjoining areas of south Delhi,” it had said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm activity over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Haryana, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Wednesday.

It said that the same conditions will prevail over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh for next two days from March 8 to 10.

“The thunderstorm with hailstorm is likely over Uttarakhand on March 8, hailstorm with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over east Rajasthan on March 8 and thunderstorm with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Chhattisgarh on March 8 and over Jharkhand during March 8 to 10,” the IMD said.

It also said that isolated light rainfall or thundershowers is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during March 8 to 12.

