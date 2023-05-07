INDIALIFESTYLE

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Weather was erratic in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that light rain/thunderstorm is likely during next 24 hours.

“Light rain/thunderstorm likely in most places of J&K during next 24 hours,” MeT department officials said.

Srinagar recorded 6.5 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 0.4 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

In Ladakh region, Leh town witnessed minus 0.8 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had registered 16.1 degree Celsius, Katra 13.8, Batote 8.3, Banihal 6.3 and Bhaderwah 6.7 as the minimum temperature.

