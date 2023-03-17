Weather was mainly cloudy in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Friday that rain and thunderstorm are likely to occur during the next 72 hours.

“Rain/thunderstorm likely at scattered places in J&K during the next 72 hours,” an official of the MeT department said, adding that farmers are again advised to postpone spraying of orchards in this period.

Srinagar had 6.6, Pahalgam 1.6 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 3.6 and Leh minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.3, Katra 12.5, Batote 7.3, Banihal 6.2 abd Bhaderwah 4.6 as minimum temperature.

