INDIA

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K today

NewsWire
0
0

The weather was mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that rain/thunderstorm towards evening was expected in the next 24 hours.

“Rain/thunderstorm is likely to occur at scattered places towards the evening in J&K today,” the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 12.4, Pahalgam 6 and Gulmarg 6.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had 9.6, Kargil 10.2 and Leh 2.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23, Katra 19, Batote 13, Banihal 12.2 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

20230607-094404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI declares reward for information on 3 accused in Bengal post-poll...

    Chandigarh to vaccinate 18+ after getting adequate stock

    J&K Police file chargesheet against conman Kiran Patel

    Telangana CM’s Antigen, RT-PCR tests give mixed results