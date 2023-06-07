The weather was mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that rain/thunderstorm towards evening was expected in the next 24 hours.

“Rain/thunderstorm is likely to occur at scattered places towards the evening in J&K today,” the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 12.4, Pahalgam 6 and Gulmarg 6.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had 9.6, Kargil 10.2 and Leh 2.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23, Katra 19, Batote 13, Banihal 12.2 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

20230607-094404