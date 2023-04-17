INDIA

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Partly to mainly cloudy weather with rain or thunderstorm is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, MeT office said on Monday.

The weather was mainly cloudy during the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

According to a MeT department statement, “Partly to mainly cloudy weather with rain/thunderstorms very likely at scattered places from late afternoon onwards.”

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 10.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.5 degrees and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Leh in Ladakh region had 2 degrees as the minimum, the figures from Kargil and Drass were not available.

Jammu had 25.9 degrees, Katra 20.8 degrees, Batote 13 degrees, Banihal and Bhaderwah were at 10.8 degrees and Bhaderwah 8.9 degrees as the minimum respectively.

20230417-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘States should ‘enforce’ legislation like TN to save vultures’

    Moving Textile Commissionerate ‘wilful’ ploy to sabotage Maha, says Congress

    All services in J&K to go online by Jan 15: Chief...

    Mehrauli Murder: Aaftab’s polygraph test to continue on Saturday