Partly to mainly cloudy weather with rain or thunderstorm is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, MeT office said on Monday.

The weather was mainly cloudy during the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

According to a MeT department statement, “Partly to mainly cloudy weather with rain/thunderstorms very likely at scattered places from late afternoon onwards.”

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 10.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.5 degrees and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Leh in Ladakh region had 2 degrees as the minimum, the figures from Kargil and Drass were not available.

Jammu had 25.9 degrees, Katra 20.8 degrees, Batote 13 degrees, Banihal and Bhaderwah were at 10.8 degrees and Bhaderwah 8.9 degrees as the minimum respectively.

