Rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K today

The weather was partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the next 24 hours.

“Rain/thunderstorm likely in J&K during the next 24 hours with chances of improvement afternoon onwards,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 11.3, Pahalgam 4.7 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.7, Katra 16.1, Batote 13.1, Banihal 10.3 and Bhaderwah 10.8 as the minimum temperature.

