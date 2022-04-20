INDIA

Rain, thunderstorms likely in NW India on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted likely occurrences of rain/thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/gusty winds over the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains on Thursday, even as widespread heatwave conditions were witnessed across central and northwestern areas on Wednesday.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.3-degree Celsius was recorded at Brahmapuri in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

The peak activities for rainfall/thunderstorm will be witnessed over north-west India on Thursday, over central India on Thursday and Friday, and over east India till April 22.

The maximum temperature in north-west and central India would fall by 2-4-degree Celsius during the next two days and rise thereafter, the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to abate in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand from Thursday onwards.

The reason attributed is an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and subsequent cloudiness over the region.

