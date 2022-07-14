Inclement weather continued in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department said on Thursday that light to moderate rain will occur during the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 17.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 11.7 and Gulmarg 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

Leh in Ladakh region witnessed 12.4 degrees Celsius, Drass 6.6 and Kargil 16 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.2, Batote 18, Banihal 17.4 and Bhaderwah 17.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

