Rain to lash B’luru, 10 K’taka districts under yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Bengaluru and issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The IMD added that 20 districts will also witness thunderstorms for the next two days.

The districts under the yellow alert are Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Belagavi, Ballary, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Chikkaballapur.

However, there is no such warning issued for the state’s coastal region.

For the past few days, residents of Bengaluru have been waking up to misty mornings with drizzles, as well as a dip in the mercury.

It has been predicted that this weather is going to continue for a few more days.

The weatherman has predicted rainfall in the northern districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Koppala, Gadag, Belagavi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the south districts of Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural are going to receive heavy showers.

Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Davangere districts will also receive heavy rains on Tuesday.

Authorities have been asked to be on alert and take necessary steps to ensure the safety of people.

