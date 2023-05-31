INDIALIFESTYLE

Rain to lash B’luru till June 4; IMD issues yellow alert for 8 K’taka districts

The India Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain in the state capital till June 4 and yellow alert has been issued to eight districts, including Bengaluru.

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are districts where the yellow alert has been sounded. The agency has also predicted average rainfall in Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts.

Bengaluru city has already started receiving heavy rains and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has warned officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to initiate precautionary measures to avoid rain related tragedies.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited Yelahanka East region on Tuesday midnight and inspected the measures taken to prevent waterlogging. He also inspected control rooms and issued directions to remain alert and respond quickly.

All rungs of the BBMP machinery have been galvanised to face the rain and floods in the city, said the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

“This massive, elaborate and meticulous preparation comes following the directions from the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar,” Giri Nath said.

Giving out the details of the preparations made by the BBMP, Giri Nath said all zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers and executive engineers along with forest wing must be on “high alert on the field” and constantly monitor the situation.

