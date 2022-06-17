Guwahati, June 18 (IS) The inclement weather conditions have continued to batter Assam on Friday. Several parts of the state received incessant rains, triggering landslides at multiple locations.

In Guwahati, fresh landslides were reported from various parts of the city amidst heavy rainfall, which also led to waterlogging in different places.

In the Basistha area of Guwahati, a house’s guard wall was destroyed by a landslide.

As per the reports, the residence belonged to a lady identified as Kalpana Kumari Deka. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Another incident took place in the Mathgharia area where a mudslide damaged a house.

Assam has been wracked by heavy downpours for the last five days, resulting in knee-deep water logging on all major roadways in the state capital. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted more rains in the next two days.

