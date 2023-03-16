Weather in Rajasthan changed suddenly on Thursday bringing a sudden spell of cool as rains and hailstorm lashed certain parts of Jaipur and Sikar districts.

Hail storm, for around 5 to 15 minutes, with strong winds brought down the mercury in many parts.

The weather changed at Kotputli in Jaipur at around 5 p.m. and rain and hailstorm lasted for a few minutes. Rains lashed parts of Kotputli, Bawdi, Paota and other adjoining towns. In Sikar’s Khandela, rain and hailstorm occurred for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department claimed that there will be light to moderate rainfall in the districts of Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur, Bikaner divisions in the next four days. This time, it is a matter of concern for the farmers because this system is more effective than before. Hail warning has also been issued at many places.

Earlier, due to rain and hailstorm in the beginning of March, there was a lot of damage to the crops in 6 districts.

