Rains in northern Mozambique kill five

Maputo, Dec 30 (IANS) Heavy rainfall in Mozambique’s northernmost province Cabo Delgado killed five people and injured 51 people, and destroyed more than 7,000 houses.

According to Mozambican state radio RM, the victims were carried away by the river flow of Montepuez River, which was flooding due to the rainfall and there were still more people hit by the flood, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Mozambican government issued an orange alert for the whole country and warned of the risk of flooding for the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula and Cabo Delgado in the central and northern part of the country.

“We recommend precautionary and safety measures due to the risk associated with rain, thunderstorms and gusting winds,” said the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) in a statement issued on Sunday.

The country’s emergency coordinating council INGC, which met in an extraordinary session, was also scheduled to analyze the climate situation, particularly the torrential rains and strong winds plaguing Cabo Delgado province.

The year 2020’s rainy season is forecast to end by March.

