Rains likely to continue in northeast

While rainfall in the southern peninsular India is set to reduce, some states in the northeast would continue to witness heavy-to-very heavy rainfall for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning in also “very likely” in the southern states during next five days, IMD said.

Also, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the northwest India from the night of April 18.

Under its influence, rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning very likely in Western Himalayan Region on April 19 and 20, and in Punjab on April 20, the IMD said.

20220417-000807

