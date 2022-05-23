Even when the surface temperature dipped 11 notches due to the thunderstorm and rainfall on Monday morning in the National Capital Region, bringing much needed respite from the scorching heat, the minimum temperature, at nine notches lower than normal in Delhi, was the lowest since May 2004.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) records showed 12.3 mm rainfall at Safdarjung and 27.6 mm for Palam for 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. with all of it between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. Other main stations in Delhi – Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Aya Nagar recorded 13.8 mm, 14.2 mm and 52.2 mm rainfall respectively but between 2.30 am till 5.30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Surface temperature fell by 11 notches from 5.40 a.m. till 7 a.m. as it went down from 29 to 18 degrees Celsius after a dust storm and thunderstorm followed by rainfall. By day’s end, the minimum temperature recorded was 17.2 degrees Celsius for Safdarjung – the base station for Delhi – nine notches lower than normal. The last time it had recorded such a lower minimum temperature in May was 16.7 degrees Celsius on May 1, 2004 while the all-time record is 15.2 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1982.

Rest of the day, there was barely any rain and it was bright and sunny but pleasant.

“In association with Western Disturbances affecting northwest India, moderate to heavy rain fall accompanied with strong gusty winds of the order of 80 kmph occurred over Delhi NCR in the morning hours .This led to this lower minimum temperature,” the IMD said.

Maximum temperature hovered around 28.6-31.6 degrees Celsius across Delhi-NCR with Safdarjung recording 31.5 degrees Celsius, with a negative departure of eight notches.

Another spell of rain thundershowers, accompanied with strong gusty winds (50-60 kmph), is very likely to occur over Delhi-NCR during the night, the IMD forecast warned adding, that the same weather will also prevail over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh during next 8-10 hours with hailstorm likely over the same region.

