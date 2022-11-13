INDIA

Rains to take a back seat for few days in TN from Monday

Rains in Tamil Nadu will take a back seat for a few days from Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department in a statement said that the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) that caused heavy rains in the past few days is likely to move northwestwards towards Kerala and merge with the Arabian Sea.

The weather department predicted that another PLA is likely to form around the Andaman and Nicobar Sea around November 16-17.

The Met department officials predicted that under the influence of this new LPA, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.

It may be noted that since the arrival of Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu on October 29, there have been heavy rains in almost all districts of the state. Heavy rains have inundated many places and schools and colleges were closed on Friday and Saturday due to the heavy rains and inundation.

State Disaster Management volunteers were also kept ready by the revenue department of Tamil Nadu based out of each district for any eventuality.

