Rains to take back seat in TN till Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the rains would take a back seat in Tamil Nadu till Saturday.

However, the weather department is keenly monitoring the development of a fresh low-pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said that the low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Area on Wednesday. This could develop into a depression by November 18 leading to rains from Saturday.

Localised rains till the weekend across the state are also on the cards. Chennai will have light to moderate rains with thunderstorms in some areas.

Tamil Nadu Water Works Department is working round the clock to complete the stormwater drain linked to the Adayar river as the inadequate capacity of these drains led to certain areas getting flooded.

Meanwhile, Municipal administration minister, K.N. Nehru, and minister for MSME T. Anbarasan paid a visit to the Adayar areas where the water flooding had taken place and directed officials for speeding up stormwater drain works.

