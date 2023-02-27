INDIA

Raipur convention has given new direction to Congress: D.K. Shivakumar

NewsWire
0
0

Congress’ Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the Raipur convention has given a new direction to the party, with discussions on how the opposition should move unitedly and how to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated the convention has also been discussed to implement decisions taken during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “But, the matters related to Karnataka were not discussed. The focus was on the policy of the party at the national level,” he said.

He also said that senior high command leaders will come down to Karnataka for campaigning. In three to four days, the list will be released, he said.

Shivakumar also said that that the Congress holds the reins in the state. “PM (Narendra) Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not come to the state and carry out administration. Let Modi, Shah come to panchayats, taluks and districts for campaigning. They have a double engine (government), let them drive the vehicle wherever they want,” he said in a mocking reference to the repeated visits of both the leaders to the state.

20230227-162602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wholesale inflation eases slightly to 12.41% in Aug

    Centre notifies appointment/transfer of 13 chief justices in high courts

    To reach hospital for delivery, pregnant woman crosses river on rubber...

    Income Tax sleuths ‘survey’ BBC’s Mumbai studios, Delhi office (2nd Ld)