New Delhi, June 18 (IANSlife) If you haven’t been able to step out and buy dad that perfect gift, don’t sweat, there’s nothing like sitting down with your old man and cracking a bottle of the finest cognac or whisky and resisting old memories.

We’ve curated a list of special liquors to toast the man stay of your life. Here is a range of expressions and variants to gift your father on this Father’s Day:

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL

This blended whisky is matured in heavily charred oak casks and made of malts from the West Coast of Scotland. It has a smoky flavour, which is very typical of Johnnie Walker Black Label and Johnnie Walker Double Black. It delivers a new, intense drink for those who want nothing but the best. It has flavours of spiced clove, ignited dried fruit, orange peel, and vanilla, and a cloud of lingering peat smoke. Priced at Rs 5,290, it is a favourite among whisky lovers.

BLACK DOG MILLARD’S PRIVATE RESERVE 14YO

The Black Dog Millard’s Private Reserve 14YO, a new addition to the world of Black Dog, is a rare, complex yet incomparably smooth blended scotch whisky. You can discover delicate hints of vanilla and lightly toasted oak in this luxurious variant. Gentle underlying citrus flavour from the 200-year-old Linkwood distillery located in the heart of Speyside accentuates the taste profile of Black Dog.

Why this is the one: Knowing when to pause is an art – a precious moment to stop, take stock and reconnect before moving forward. Black Dog’s founder Sir Walter Millard mastered this art of pausing through his passion for fly fishing, resulting in the creation of what we know as Black Dog Scotch Whisky, a liquid matured in its fullness of time. As a tribute to its founder, Black Dog Millard’s Private Reserve 14YO is born out of that sense of pausing and a thirst to bring alive a perfectly balanced scotch by carefully aging it for 14 years, no more, no less. It is a blended scotch that is to savoured and enjoyed.

Best Enjoyed: Enjoy Black Dog 14YO Millard’s Private Reserve by letting it sit for 14 seconds which symbioses 14 years of maturation. This is the perfect time to pause and let the flavours imbue together in harmony for that perfect sip of a well-balanced whisky.

GODAWAN Single Malt

Godawan’s evocative beauty is found in Rajasthan, a desert terroir it comes from. Proudly defined as the ‘Spirit Of The Desert’, it pushes the frontiers of modern Indian luxury globally while adhering to Rajasthan’s culture and heritage. Additionally, each bottle of Godawan single malt produced by Diageo India contributes to the Great Indian Bustard, the brand’s namesake, and the state bird of Rajasthan, which is a near-extinct species with only a few hundred surviving.

HENNESSY V.S

Fundamentally Hennessy, created as the embodiment of the style of the Maison and its time- honoured traditions, Hennessy Very Special is a reflection of the Maison’s unique savoir-faire. The result of an exacting process of selection to find balanced eaux-de-vie of subtle and refined character, its timeless flavours are a continuing source of pleasure for cognac connoisseurs.

Great care is taken in selecting the most harmoniously balanced eaux-de-vie – those best able to reveal their full potential over a relatively short time. They are then aged for the greater part in new French oak barrels, which bring a distinctly toasty character. Combining a generous, fruity nature with notes of brown sugar and creGme brulege, this is a highly nuanced yet intensely expressive cognac. The palate reveals notes of Bourbon vanilla, toast, almond and vine fruits. Hennessy Very Special can be enjoyed on its own, over ice or in a mixed drink.

The round and robust flavours of Hennessy V.S make it very versatile and ideal for any cocktail possibility, from classic recipes and sophisticated cocktail creations to easy mixed drinks – making it the cognac of choice on World Cognac Day!

Product Price:

Mumbai – Rs 6,640

Bengaluru – Rs 7,960

HENNESSY X.O

The emblematic icon of the House of Hennessy, created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870, Hennessy X.O is the Original. It has remained unchanged since its creation, yet it never ceases to surprise the connoisseur, to whom it reveals more of its multiple facets every time it is tasted.

Deep and powerful, the eaux-de-vie of Hennessy X.O are between 12 to 30 years-old. Aged in young barrels, they are marked out by their power and energy, but also by their capacity to achieve a great roundness through time. This selection of eaux-de-vie, which have absorbed the wood tannins over a lengthy period, form a cognac of a uniquely satisfying character, robust and rich with incredible persistence.

Product Price:

Mumbai – Rs 34,523

Gurgaon – Rs 21,500

RICHARD HENNESSY

Created by Yann Fillioux for true connoisseurs of great cognac, Richard Hennessy forms a bridge between the past and the present. This superb blend is a living testament to almost

A continuing dialogue between the past and the present, a blend of the grands siecles, Richard Hennessy cannot be explained. It simply must be understood.

SAVOIR-FAIRE

Created for connoisseurs of the greatest cognacs, Richard Hennessy brings together the past and the present in a blossoming encounter. This unique cognac embodies 250 years of history, talent, knowledge, expertise and savoir-faire.

A TIMELESS CREATION

Richard Hennessy is the embodiment of 250 years of the history, knowledge and expertise of the Hennessy Maison, with a unique blend of exceptional and rare eaux-de-vie.

Each carafe is numbered and made of pure hand-blown crystal.

RICHARD HENNESSY AROMA

Its beautiful amber colour, deep and warm, foretells its undeniable strength. Its aroma fills the nose with delicate nuances of flowers, mixed spices, nutmeg and blanched fennel. The power and depth of the aroma is echoed in the mouth, where the spices, notably pepper, play a key supporting role. Then the structure takes shape: leather notes gather, alongside nuts and candied fruits.

MASTERY OVER TIME

Rare and precious, this cognac is a product of man’s mastery over time. An unparalleled range of aromas gives Richard Hennessy its unique complexity. It is structured to achieve a perfect balance, and only once it is tasted does it reveal its true meaning. Powerful and unexpected, Richard Hennessy reaches heights that approach cognac perfection.

Pricing

Mumbai – Rs 5,46,133

Gurgaon – Rs 5,00,00

