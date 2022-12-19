Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior most MLA, Yogesh Patel gave a piece of advice for his colleagues from Vadodara city to unite and raise people’s issues before the government and the party.

“Let us unite and raise people’s issues before our government and at the party forum,” he said on Sunday evening.

Patel, 76, is MLA from the Manjalpur Assembly. He was addressing party workers and leaders here where he said, “We, representatives, from Vadodara always fear that if we raise an issue against the government, we will be denied a ticket to contest elections next time. We need to get out of this fear of psychosis.”

Citing an example of the party MLAs from Saurashtra, he said they raise issues fearlessly and get people’s work done, let us learn lessons from them, prepare a list of Vadodara city’s pending issues and raise those unitedly.

He also quoted his own example and said, “Anyone who fears that ticket will be denied next time, I am the best example for them, I have raised the issues and even got renominated.”

Patel appealed to the MLAs from the city like Balkrushbna Shukla, Manisha Vakil, Keyur Rokadia, Chaitanya Zala and others to stand with each other, support for public issues and get them addressed at the earliest.

“All of us have won by a very thick margin. When people have voted for us, their expectation too will be very high from us. It is the duty of elected representatives to ensure that people’s issues are addressed,” he added.

