WORLD

Raisi, Putin discuss economic cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on the latest developments in bilateral economic cooperation.

The two sides on Monday exchanged views on economic cooperation and ways to expand it, particularly in the field of international transportation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the website of the Iranian President’s office.

The two leaders also reviewed initiatives involving regional transportation development, according to Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to the Iranian President.

Jamshidi explained in a tweet that the Eurasian integration is the second phase of Raisi’s neighbourhood policy which includes the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the International North-South Transport Corridor with Russia.

The goal is to strengthen Iran’s geoeconomic role, he added.

20230307-041401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Comedian Emily Atack to open up on online ‘sex pests’ in...

    50 years on, IOC’s docu-series revisits triumphs and tragedies of the...

    Habibur, the face of ‘violence free campus’ movement in B’desh, no...

    Afghanistan experiences worst humanitarian crisis on Earth: Red Cross