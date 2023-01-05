Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) released an order stating that it will no longer release the names and photos of government officials and employees found guilty of corruption or are caught red-handed until they are convicted.

The order also states that instead the name of the department and the information about the rank or designation of the corrupt officials would be made public.

The orders being issued by Hemant Priyadarshi, after assuming additional charge as ACB Director General, were criticised by the Opposition BJP in Rajasthan.

It has been clarified in the order that until the crime against the accused is proved, his photo and name will not be given to the media or any other person.

Also, the investigating officer will be responsible for the safety and human rights of any accused who is caught.

Rajasthan’s Deputy Opposition leader, Rajendra Rathore, said, “‘Congress ka haath bhrashtachar ke saath’ (Congress’ hand with corruption). In the so-called model state of Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 ji, in order to give protection to the corrupt, the freedom of the press is being violated by taking out a Tughlaqi decree not to reveal his photo and name in the media.”

Earlier, the ACB itself used to make videos along with the videography of the entire action against corrupt government officials. The footage and photos were also released by the ACB to the media.

