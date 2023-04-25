INDIA

Raj agitator demanding 12% reservation commits suicide

An agitator of the Saini community, who was part of a protest on the Bharatpur-Jaipur highway in Rajasthan demanding 12 per cent reservation, committed suicide on Tuesday.

The victim, Mohan Singh hanged himself from a tree on the side of the highway in Chah village near Aroda.

The body was taken to Nadbai Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was a resident of the nearby Lalita Mudia village.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Rai Bahadur Memorial (RBM) Hospital in Bharatpur.

A pamphlet found in the victim’s pocket said, “Long live Jyotiba Phule, will take 12 per cent reservation”.

Further investigations are underway.

