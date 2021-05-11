The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced to provide free ambulance service to Covid patients for getting them admitted to the hospitals.

Also, the problems of Covid patients registered on Chief Minister’s Helpline number 181 will have to be resolved within half-an-hour, officials of the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

As per the orders, 108 and 104 ambulance services will be provided free of cost at all the district-level war rooms as well as for the patients getting admitted to the Covid Consultation Centres and Covid Care Centres established at the subdivision level, or to those being referred to a dedicated Covid hospital.

The above decisions were taken following an order issued by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to look into these issues.

Gehlot had instructed that the concerned district collector can acquire a private ambulance or operate an ambulance service on rent it if needed.

Further, it has been instructed that there will be only one telephone number to be used across the state to register complaints related to the pandemic. The complaints shall be taken forward from this number and solved within a fixed time period. Also, Covid patients will be provided with necessary advice, medication, etc.

The orders also said that real-time information on availability of beds, oxygen, ventilator etc. in the Covid dedicated hospitals will be provided to the patients.

Ambulance service will be provided to the patients for admission, referral to other hospitals as well as during their discharge. Also, patients requiring hospitalisation will not be prohibited from being admitted under any circumstances.

Those under home isolation can seek any advice on medicine or hospital admission by contacting the district-level war rooms through the helpline number. Their queries shall be sent to the concerned district-level officer via WhatsApp, and they will be answered back within half-an-hour.

Rajasthan reported 16,080 new Covid cases on Tuesday, while 169 persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. The state presently has an active caseload of 2,05,730.

–IANS

arc/arm