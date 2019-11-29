Raj approves Rs 12 cr for 91 girls’ admission in Sainik School

Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) A total of 91 girls will be admitted in Sainik School in Chittorgarh from the next academic session as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sanctioned Rs 12 crore to ensure their admission.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently gave his consent for admission of girls in Sainik Schools from academic session 2021-22.

The defence ministry, thereafter, had written to all states seeking their approval in this direction.

The Chittorgarh Sainik School Society had also granted permission to increase the number of seats from 600 to 700. Out of these seats 13 per cent were reserved for girls which made a total of 91.

Meanwhile, the Principal sent an estimated expenditure of Rs 12 crore to the finance department of the school that was forwarded to the state government for approval.

The state government has been given the responsibility to bear the financial expenses for the girls’ education in the Sainik Schools.

Hence, the state government sanctioned the funds as part of recurring and non-recurring expenses.

–IANS

