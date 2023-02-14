The Raj Bhavan-Bengal government impasse over the proposal to replace Nandini Chakroborty, the Principal Secretary to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, with immediate effect seems to be turning murkier with the ruling Trinamool Congress changing its tone over the constitutional head of the state.

While there is no indication yet from the state secretariat on whether Raj Bhavan’s request to replace Chakroborty will be accepted, a statement by Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh gave a clear indication that the state’s ruling party is not happy with the developments.

“CV Ananda Bose has been appointed as West Bengal Governor by those who had earlier appointed Jagdeep Dhankhar. Their roots are the same despite having differences in the style of functioning. So, it will be wrong to think that Bose and Dhankhar will have different goals.

“As long as the Governor works according to the legal provisions and maintains an air of courtesy, there will be courtesy on our part. But if the Governor acts beyond his limits against the state government, the tone of reactions will change,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, state government sources said that Raj Bhavan’s tiff with Chakroborty started after the latter refused to clear a proposal for the formation of an advisory committee for the Governor, where Bose’s choice was a former IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre and an ex-IPS officer who had worked as the Special Director of the CBI and also as the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Making a reference to this proposal, Ghosh said that in case Chakroborty has to be removed due to the evolving developments, there will be room for doubts that something had been taking place behind the curtains.

“If the Governor tries to use IPS officers from other states in a different way, the reaction from our end will also be different,” he said.

Meanwhile, claiming that the Trinamool Congress is insulting the Governor, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that Trinamool has never cared for constitutional necessities and it is doing the same thing this time as well.

