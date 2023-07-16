The tussle between Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat in West Bengal is heading for yet another turn, as the Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose removed his press secretary Shekhar Banerjee with immediate effect.

Earlier this year tension brewed between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat over the Governor’s decision to remove his erstwhile principal secretary Nandini Chakraborty from that chair.

As the news of the removal of Shekhar Banerjee from the chair of the press secretary of the Governor surfaced on Sunday afternoon, political observers feel that through this decision the Governor has actually tried to send a message to the secretariat of Nabanna.

Banerjee was deputed to the Raj Bhavan from the department of information and cultural affairs. State government sources said that it had always been the protocol and tradition that the Governor’s press secretary is nominated from the state information and cultural affairs department.

“Although the Governor’s choice is given preference while making such a nomination, it is unprecedented that a Governor has removed his press secretary in such an unceremonious manner,” said a state government official who did not wish to be named.

The tiff between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling Trinamool Congress had reached its peaks in the recent past over the massive violence and bloodbath in the recently concluded polls for the three-tier Panchayat system in West Bengal.

Besides opening a ‘Peace Room’ within the Raj Bhavan premises, the Governor had extensively toured the violence- ridden pockets in West Bengal and interacted with the family members of the victims. The Governor also launched scathing attacks against the West Bengal State Election Commissioner, Rajiva Sinha holding him solely responsible for the violence and bloodbath which had so far taken a toll of 47 lives.

The Trinamool Congress leaders too have attacked the Governor in unprecedented terms and accused him of acting beyond his constitutional authority. Some ruling party leaders like maverick party legislator Madan Mitra had even said the government will have to book his return- ticket from Bengal after the rural civic body polls are over.

