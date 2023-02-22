INDIALIFESTYLE

Raj Bhavan to sponsor Konkani novelists in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, along with writers from the coastal state on Wednesday hailed the decision of Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to help Konkani writers to come up with their first book.

Pillai, who has penned a number of books, announced on Wednesday that the Raj Bhavan will sponsor 25 Konkani language books.

“For Konkani writers who have not published any book but have the talent and desire to publish books, Raj Bhavan will bear all the expenses of printing,” Pillai said, adding that details of the scheme will be announced soon.

Welcoming the decision of Pillai, Alemao said, “A welcome gesture by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. This initiative will surely help the young writers and also boost Konkani literature.”

Sanjiv Verenkar, Sahitya Akademy awardee poet, said that this is the best example set by Pillai as the Governor of Goa.

“He may be the first Governor who has initiated such a scheme fostering the literature field, that too for those who wish to publish their first book. I welcome his decision which respects Konkani language and writers,” Verenkar said.

20230222-235404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arthritis on the rise among women post Covid, say experts

    City traders disappointed with Delhi govt Budget: CAIT

    Polavaram project across Godavari adds to acrimony between Telugu states

    ‘Irreverence should be our default state’: Condolences start pouring in (Ld)