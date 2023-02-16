In the budget debate held on the floor of the House in Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday, state BJP President Satish Poonia replied in place of leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, as the latter has been appointed as the Governor of Assam.

Speaking in the debate, Poonia attacked the state government on issues of paper leak, rising crime graph and Covid mismanagement, among other issues such as appeasement, gang-wars and rapes.

Poonia said that gang-rape and gang-war have become big stigmas for the state.

“How can we forget that Sikar’s daughter who was seen crying while carrying her dead father’s head in her lap after he was shot dead by miscreants right in front of her,” Poonia asked..

The BJP leader said that the Rajasthan government has been surrounded by contradictions ever since it came to power.

“Soon after the announcement of the Chief Minister’s name at the Raj Bhavan, slogans were heard taking names of others as CM. Later there was infighting too. The government remained locked for 52 days. The culmination of all these later came in the form of resignations. For the past four years, the Congress has only created political instability in the state,” Poonia said.

The state BJP chief also said that the Bhilwara model during the Covid pandemic was praised by the Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) and others, but Rajasthan also became infamous for the fact that most vaccines were wasted in the state while many ventilators were also misused and given on rent to private hospitals.

“I am not saying this, this is in public domain,” he said.

Poonia also attacked the state government over transfers, saying the politics of transfers has defamed Rajasthan.

“When the Chief Minister asked the teachers last year if they had to spend money for transfers, the teachers had said yes, an answer that left everyone surprised,” Poonia said.

20230216-205804