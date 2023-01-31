Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday extended support to the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been protesting since the last eight days against the Ashok Gehlot-led government demanding a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

Poonia, who on Tuesday visited the protest site, slammed the Congress-led state government, saying the papers of more than 16 recruitment examinations have been leaked in Rajasthan.

“Despite repeated paper leaks, the Chief Minister is engaged in a cover-up instead of taking action against the culprits due to which the future of lakhs of youth of Rajasthan seems to be going towards darkness. That is why there should be a CBI inquiry into the paper leak episode to ensure strict action is taken against the culprits while the youths get justice,” he said.

Kirodi Lal Meena has said that the ministers and MLAs of Rajasthan are also involved in the paper leak case.

“That’s why Gehlot gave a clean chit to his government in the assembly in the paper leak case. Eventually, even the police are not taking any action. So, a CBI inquiry into this matter should be ordered,” the MP said.

Meena further said that after the paper leak episode in Jaipur, “I informed the media about the culprits”.

“However, the convicts fled abroad while the ministers and officials of the government remained busy with the cover-up. In such a situation, our movement will continue till our demands are not fulfilled, he added.

Meena has been sitting on a ‘dharna’ on Agra Road in Jaipur for the last eight days.

Earlier, BJP national secretary Alka Singh Gurjar and youths reached the protest site in support of Kirori Lal Meena.

While former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and leaders from her camp showed support to the protest, the BJP maintained “some distance” for the last eight days. However, on Tuesday, Poonia put the “silent whispers” around factionalism to rest, by extending support to the protest.

20230131-223004