Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Tuesday sent a cricket kit to Mumal Mehar, a Class 8 student in Barmer district, whose video went viral where she could be seen hitting sixes and fours while playing cricket barefoot.

Poonia spoke to Mumal over phone and urged her to further sharpen her skills.

“I pray to god that you always keep moving forward and play in Indian women’s cricket team some day,” he said.

Mumal has become a sensation on social media because of her exceptional cricketing skills. The viral video of Mumal playing on a sandy field has drawn widespread attention and admiration from netizens.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also reacted to the viral video and praised the young Mumal.

“Kal hi toh auction hua… aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting,” Tendulkar tweeted.

