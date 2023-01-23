A resolution was passed on Monday at the two-day BJP state core committee meeting, which started on Sunday, to overthrow the Ashok Gehlot government from Rajasthan.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, while addressing a press conference, said that there is Jungle Raj in the state.

“Law and order has completely failed in Rajasthan. While the central government is working hard to make India a developed nation, the Gehlot government on the other hand, is working to push Rajasthan on back track. The youth are upset due to repeated paper leaks,” he added.

Chaudhary said that it has been decided in the meeting of the State Working Committee that issues related to the public will be raised and the BJP will protest on the streets against the Congress.

MLA Vasudev Devnani said, “The state is being ruled by a helpless Chief Minister. The administration is stalled, the posts of more than 1 lakh teachers are vacant. The government is working on the policy of appeasement. Conversion issues are coming to the fore. No action was taken against the particular community due to which there is anger in the public.”

He gave a call to the state government to issue white paper on the implementation of promises made by it so that the facts come to the fore.

He further said that he shall not keep quiet till the double engine government is formed in Rajasthan. In such a situation, elections can be held in Rajasthan even before November, he added.

In the meeting, the working committee raised a demand for a CBI probe instead of SOG in the paper leak case.

It was also decided that issues like policy of appeasement, atrocities on Hindu community, fake promises made to youth on unemployment allowance, rising crime against women, poor law and order will be raised to make the public aware of the poor working of state government.

The core committee meeting was attended by veterans like former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia, state in charge Arun Singh, among others.

Earlier on Sunday, in the meeting of state office-bearers, a strategy was chalked out to ghearo the government during the assembly session which started on Monday.

At the same time, the leaders brainstormed on the strategy to strengthen the party by ending factionalism. In the office-bearers’ meeting, discussions were held on activating the booth-level workers of the party.

On the lines of the public outrage campaign, it has now been decided to hold demonstrations and meetings from February 15 to March 15 to ghearo the Congress at the district level.

