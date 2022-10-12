INDIA

Raj BJP forms committee to decide on ex-BJP leader’s ‘ghar wapsi’

Rajasthan BJP has formed a committee to take a decision over former BJP leaders’ ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) to the party after former party leader Devi Singh Bhati triggered a controversy by announcing on his own about joining the saffron party.

The committee will decide on who should join the party as many former leaders are now keen to return to the party fold ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls.

Bhati had left the saffron party against the decision of the BJP high command for giving a ticket to Union Minister Arjun Meghwal right before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Now before the 2023 Assembly elections, Bhati was reportedly planning to return to the BJP with the help of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Before Raje’s visit and meeting in Bikaner on October 9-10, Bhati himself had made an announcement to join the BJP on October 8 but could not join the party.

On Tuesday, state party in-charge Arun Singh announced the floating of a party which would look into the matter of former leaders’ homecoming to the party.

He also said that any leader wanting to join the BJP again must seek the consent of the state party President.

Apart from Meghwal, MLA Vasudev Devnani has been included in the BJP joining committee, which will decide whether any leader will join the BJP or not.

20221012-212805

