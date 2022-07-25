The Rajasthan unit of BJP headed by state president Satish Poonia on Monday watched the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the first tribal President of the country, along with thousands of tribals on a LED screen in Banswara district.

To mark the occasion, the party had organised “Vagad Tribal Gaurav Yatra”, a 41-km long foot march in the tribal belt of the state which started on Sunday and culminated this morning with the watching of the ceremony at a tribal leader Kanji Katara’s house in Banswara on a LED screen.

The daughters of these villages are equally excited and are eager to follow the footsteps of Murmu and are dreaming to work on top positions of the country as officers and leaders, said a party leader.

BJP officials said that the padyatra started from Maa Tripura Sundari temple to Beneshwar Dham at 9 a.m on Sunday where the team was joined by thousands of people of tribal society.

Poonia, along with his team, walked 41 km to Beneshwar Dham to express gratitude and greetings to BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Passing through Tripura Sundari to Kohala Valley, Sagwadiya, Sundani, Bhimpur etc. areas BJP members along with villagers travelled for around 25 kms on Sunday and on Monday reached Beneshwar Dham by walking about 16 kms.

Here, they watched the swearing-in ceremony of the President on the LED screen along with the people of the tribal community.

Tribals accorded a warm welcome to Poonia and team during this yatra and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for selecting Murmu as President of India.

During the march, the BJP members enumerated the schemes being run by the Centre for the tribals by PM Modi and highlighted the promises and false promises of the Congress government of the state.

Poonia had breakfast at homes of tribal families in the villages where they discussed tea and had food at the district president’s house.

Meanwhile, the village girls told him: “Becoming the first woman President of the country from a tribal community is a matter of self-respect and pride for the tribal society. Now we can also think that to become big officers and holding senior positions in politics.”

On this occasion, people of the tribal society presented arrows to Poonia and the team, while women tied Rakhi for the victory resolution of BJP’s mission 2023 and offered lotuses to them.

BJP State General Secretary Sushil Katara, State Vice-President Hemraj Meena, MLA Kailash Meena, former Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, ST Morcha State President Jitendra Meena along with local officials and public representatives were present during the occasion.

