BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is sitting on dharna for the last five days against the paper leak case in Rajasthan, on Saturday received support from Congress MLA Harish Meena from the Sachin Pilot camp, who reached the protest site and announced his support and solidarity with the youth of the state.

Soon after his arrival, pictures of Kirodi Lal Meena and Harish Meena went viral on social media, triggering discussions on the Congress MLA supporting an MP from the rival saffron camp against his own government.

The Rajasthan second grade teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked in December 2022 after which the test was cancelled. More than 50 people, including candidates, have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the paper leak. In the past three years, as many as eight cases of paper leak have been reported from across Rajasthan.

Kirodi Lal appealed to Harish Meena to bring Sachin Pilot along with him.

“We will become stronger if you bring Sachin Pilot,” he said.

Harish Meena said, “I am with the youths, I am all for their demands. I am with their rights.”

To this, Kirodi Lal then said, “Pilot Saheb is also with the youth.”

Harish Meena then said, “We are incomplete without the youth. Today, it is not about the party, but about the rights of the youth.”

The BJP MP has been sitting on dharna on the Agra Road in Jaipur for the last five days.

On Saturday, he said that if the Congress government does not fulfil their demands at the earliest, unemployed youth across the state will stage a protest against the government in Jaipur.

