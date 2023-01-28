INDIA

Raj: BJP MP receives support from Piolt camp MLA in protest against paper leak

NewsWire
0
0

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is sitting on dharna for the last five days against the paper leak case in Rajasthan, on Saturday received support from Congress MLA Harish Meena from the Sachin Pilot camp, who reached the protest site and announced his support and solidarity with the youth of the state.

Soon after his arrival, pictures of Kirodi Lal Meena and Harish Meena went viral on social media, triggering discussions on the Congress MLA supporting an MP from the rival saffron camp against his own government.

The Rajasthan second grade teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked in December 2022 after which the test was cancelled. More than 50 people, including candidates, have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the paper leak. In the past three years, as many as eight cases of paper leak have been reported from across Rajasthan.

Kirodi Lal appealed to Harish Meena to bring Sachin Pilot along with him.

“We will become stronger if you bring Sachin Pilot,” he said.

Harish Meena said, “I am with the youths, I am all for their demands. I am with their rights.”

To this, Kirodi Lal then said, “Pilot Saheb is also with the youth.”

Harish Meena then said, “We are incomplete without the youth. Today, it is not about the party, but about the rights of the youth.”

The BJP MP has been sitting on dharna on the Agra Road in Jaipur for the last five days.

On Saturday, he said that if the Congress government does not fulfil their demands at the earliest, unemployed youth across the state will stage a protest against the government in Jaipur.

20230129-001401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How India’s Canberras crushed Pakistan’s Air Force in 1971

    ‘Green hydrogen can boost India’s renewable energy efforts’

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak

    Gorakhpur university gets A++ ranking by NAAC