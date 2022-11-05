INDIA

Raj BJP to counter Bharat Jodo Yatra with 200 ‘raths’

In a counter to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP in Rajasthan will launch a mega Rath Yatra in an effort to expose the alleged failures of the incumbent state government.

Two-hundred individual ‘raths’ or air-conditioned buses converted as chariots, will deputed to all of the state’s 200 constituencies from November 17 to December 17.

These raths will be taken out for seven to 10 days. During this, the BJP will cover all its 1,100 mandals and 52,000 polling booths.

Every Assembly constituency will include party district presidents, sitting MLAs, former BJP candidates, office bearers, members of various fronts, among others.

BJP workers have said that the mega initiative would prove to be a strong force for the party as there will be an infusion of enthusiasm and confidence amongst the members.

“We have started preparations for it. Any MLA, former candidate or district president can call any senior politician in a particular area if he wants to be called in the Rath Yatra,” they added.

There will also be arrangements for seating, mike, decoration for about 10 people.

All the chariots will have the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posters of the schemes of the Central government and policies of the BJP.

Wherever a chariot will pass through, people will be told about the policies and achievements of the BJP.

The chariots will stop at many places during which small meetings will be conducted to tell the people about the failures of the Congress government in the state, deteriorating law and order and unemployment.

A fixed route chart is also being prepared.

Meanwhile on December 6, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Rajasthan from Jhalawar district and travel towards Haryana via Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar.

