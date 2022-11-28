The BJP will launch ‘Jan Aakrosh Rath Yatra’ in all 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on December 1, to mark Congress’ four years of “misrule” in the state.

According to state BJP chief, Satish Poonia, the yatra shall cover 75,000 km on 200 chariots in 200 assemblies. During its rally, the party will also hold 20,000 chaupals and 20,000 nukkar meetings.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Poonia said that the chariots of the ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ will be taken out by the state BJP in all 200 assembly constituencies against the “jungle rule, misrule and corruption” under the rule of the Congress government in the state.

State BJP National President J.P. Nadda will start the flagging off the yatra from Jaipur. On December 1, this Jan Aakrosh Yatra will be kicked off by the party’s National President J.P. Nadda from Jaipur with the departure of 51 chariots.

Overall, 200 chariots will travel through 200 assembly constituencies in the entire state.

The party has also launched the theme song of Jan Aakrosh Yatra, which will conclude on December 14, in the press conference. It released a missed call number (8140200200) for the general public, on which people would be able to register public outrage against the Congress government by giving a missed call.

Along with this, a charge sheet was issued regarding the misgovernance of the Congress government for 4 years and a website was launched, on which all the programmes related to the Jan Aakrosh Yatra will be updated.

Dr Poonia, National General Secretary and State Incharge Arun Singh, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, National Spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MP Kirodi Lal Meena, Ramcharan Bohra, State Chief Spokesperson Ramlal Sharma, General Secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma, State Vice President Chandrakanta Meghwal and District Chief Rama Devi Chopra were present in the press conference.

