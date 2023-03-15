INDIA

Raj BJP to launch statewide protests against Cong govt on Thursday

NewsWire
0
0

The Rajasthan BJP will stage “massive” protests across the state against the Congress government between March 16 and April 5.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia will launch the protest from Bharatpur on Thursday. He also address a public gathering near the district collectorate on the occasion.

The party will ‘gherao’ the collectorates in all 33 districts of the state during the protests. It will also organise public meetings to raise issues such as “pending” promises of farmer loan waiver, paper leaks, “deteriorating” law and order, and “increasing” crime against women among others.

State BJP general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state and district office bearers, MPs, MLAs, activists and common people will participate in protests at district headquarters against the promises made by the Congress government to the farmers and youth.

20230315-233404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC orders fresh mop-up round counselling for NEET-PG 2021-22

    IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik close to being as ice cool as...

    Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery posts Rs 3,562 cr profit after tax

    Heavy rainfall at isolated places over A&N Islands likely on May...