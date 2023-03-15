The Rajasthan BJP will stage “massive” protests across the state against the Congress government between March 16 and April 5.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia will launch the protest from Bharatpur on Thursday. He also address a public gathering near the district collectorate on the occasion.

The party will ‘gherao’ the collectorates in all 33 districts of the state during the protests. It will also organise public meetings to raise issues such as “pending” promises of farmer loan waiver, paper leaks, “deteriorating” law and order, and “increasing” crime against women among others.

State BJP general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state and district office bearers, MPs, MLAs, activists and common people will participate in protests at district headquarters against the promises made by the Congress government to the farmers and youth.

