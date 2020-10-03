Raj BJP to protest against rising crimes against women

Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) The BJP Rajasthan unit would hold a ‘Halla Bol’ campaign across the state on October 5 to protest against what it said were increasing atrocities against women and minors in the desert state.

State BJP President Satish Poonia said on Saturday that Rajasthan ranked first in the country in rape cases, as per National Crime Records Bureau and second in terms of crime.

“This is quite unfortunate for our state, which has now become a place for Dalit women’s exploitation too. Looking at these numbers, we have requested the Governor to intervene in the matter.”

Poonia called all party leaders to protest at district headquarters in large numbers to wipe tears from victims’ eyes.

“At a time when the number of women victims is increasing in the state, the Ashok Gehlot government is not lending an ear to their cries. Therefore, on Sunday, the state BJP will start a Twitter campaign too with a hashtag crime capital Rajasthan,” the BJP leader added.

“Criminals have remained unchecked. It is not a political allegation but NCRB statistics that claim the same,” he said.

–IANS

arc/tsb