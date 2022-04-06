The Rajasthan Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the CM’s residence on Wednesday, approved the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2022.

The policy has been launched with the aim of developing Rajasthan as a film destination.

The other important decisions taken at the meeting included the formation of a Public Financial Management Training Society, and a cadre of Vice Principals in Government Higher Secondary Schools, among others.

The Cabinet approved the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2022 with the objective of promoting film production activities in the state. The decision of the Cabinet will encourage film shooting in the state and promote the preservation of art and culture along with generating employment in various fields related to films.

Rajasthan has been a favourite state for national and international filmmakers, who are eager to shoot at the various locations of the state, including the fort-palaces, havelis, deserts, sanctuaries etc.

Through this policy, provisions for financial assistance, awards and cash prizes have been proposed to encourage film production in Rajasthani language. Along with this, it has also been proposed to give financial benefits and grants to domestic and foreign filmmakers for shooting in Rajasthan.

At the meeting, it was also decided to name the free IPD and OPD treatment scheme at all government medical institutions as ‘Mukhyamantri Free Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana’.

The Cabinet also decided to set up a Public Financial Management Training Society, to be registered under the Rajasthan Societies Registration Act, 1958.

The Cabinet has approved amendment to the Rajasthan District Court Clerical Establishment Rules-1986 (Rule 7-C). With this decision of the Cabinet, the expression of ‘outstanding sportsperson’ as prescribed in this rule will be given more clarity, so that better opportunities can be made available to the eligible players.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint the Rajasthan State Road Development and Construction Corporation (RSRDC) as the executive agency for the construction work of the Mini Secretariat at Sri Ganganagar.

20220406-232229