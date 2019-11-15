Raj civic polls: Congress sweeps 961 seats, BJP wins 737

Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday secured a clear edge over its political rivals in Rajasthan as its 961 candidates won from 2,105 wards in local body polls held in 49 civic units in 24 districts.

Main rival BJP won on 737 seats making it the other second big party in the race. The BSP had its 16 candidates win while CPI(M) marked their victory on three seats. The NCP won two seats in the state.

A total of 386 independents won in the polls, said Chief Electoral Officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit.

Speaking on the victory, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The results have come to our expectations. We are happy to see people giving us a strong mandate yet again looking at our work and performance. We would like to solve people’s grievances with priority. If people have trusted us, we would love to work meeting their expectations and aspirations.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot credited the victory to Congress workers who he said worked hard to meet people’s expectations.

“People have been showering their blessings continuously in all elections looking at our work. Congress got majority in many units on which I congratulate people and Congress.”

The voting for election of presidents/chairpersons of municipalities/corporations shall be held on November 26 while the elections for vice-presidents are on November 27, said Rajpurohit.

–IANS

