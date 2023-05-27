INDIA

Raj CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of those killed by storm, rain

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and storm in the desert state.

Official sources said that at least 12 people were killed in Tonk district due to thunderstorm and heavy rain on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister expressed grief over the deaths and said that a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

Gehlot also expressed his concern over the damages caused by storm, rain and hailstorm in the state, stating that the damage assessment is being done by the state government. All possible help will be extended to the victims, he said.

“The damages caused by storm and rain in many districts of the state are being assessed. The state government will provide all possible assistance to the victims,” he tweeted.

